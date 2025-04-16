Uttarakhand Strengthens Fight Against Dengue and Chikungunya with New Guidelines

The Health Department of Uttarakhand has unveiled updated guidelines and Standard Operating Procedures (SoPs) aimed at enhancing the management and prevention of dengue and chikungunya across the state. Secretary of Health and Family Welfare, R Rajesh Kumar, noted that these measures are released annually, typically in April, to ensure preparedness.

Kumar emphasized the importance of source reduction to eliminate mosquito breeding sites as a preventive strategy. Hospitals have been instructed to reserve dedicated beds for dengue patients. On Tuesday, the department put into motion a comprehensive action plan to address these infectious diseases effectively.

Considering the heightened risk of dengue and chikungunya during the warmer months, inter-departmental coordination and active medical responses are prioritized. The campaign enlists the cooperation of various entities including the Municipal Corporation and the Health and Education Departments to ensure robust field action and public information dissemination.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Health Minister Dr. Dhan Singh Rawat have directed all related departments to remain vigilant. Dr. Kumar highlighted the significance of public involvement, urging residents to participate actively in cleanliness initiatives and awareness campaigns. Municipalities are tasked with regular cleaning and water management to prevent mosquito proliferation.

Plans include training ASHA workers for community engagement, deploying fogging operations to kill adult mosquitoes, and utilizing informational materials for awareness. Hospitals will adhere to national guidelines for treating patients, with designated isolation wards equipped with necessary medical resources.

The initiative places a strong emphasis on collective responsibility from both the government and the public in combating dengue and chikungunya. Public awareness is paramount, and accurate information dissemination remains a priority. The Health Department has activated helpline 104 for public assistance and set up control rooms in every district for consistent monitoring and timely intervention.

