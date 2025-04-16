Congress Rallies Against Alleged Vendetta Politics in National Herald Case

Congress leader Supriya Shrinate has accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of engaging in vendetta politics after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) filed a chargesheet against Rahul and Sonia Gandhi in the National Herald case. Speaking to ANI, Shrinate claimed the chargesheet is a baseless attempt to intimidate Congress leaders.

The chargesheet, which alleges money laundering, has led to widespread agitation among Congress members and the public. Shrinate questioned the legitimacy of the charges, noting that no money was laundered or assets transferred in relation to the non-profit Young India.

Sachin Pilot, another Congress leader, asserted that the case is politically motivated, with the aim of silencing opposition voices. Congress members, including Ragini Nayak, have criticized Modi for using agencies like the ED to target opponents, while others highlight the timing of the chargesheet amid upcoming elections.

