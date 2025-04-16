Left Menu

Sistema.bio Ignites a Silent Biogas Revolution in Rural India

Sistema.bio has installed 100,000 biogas plants across 24 Indian states, impacting over 600,000 people by providing clean energy and organic biofertilizer. The initiative reduces CO2e emissions and supports regenerative agriculture, aiming to empower 1 million farmers by 2030.

Updated: 16-04-2025 13:05 IST
Sistema.bio, a social enterprise specializing in modern biogas plants, has achieved a substantial milestone by installing 100,000 units in India, spanning 24 states. This significant progress brings clean energy to more than 600,000 individuals, replacing traditional fuels, cutting emissions, and improving air quality while providing organic biofertilizer for agriculture.

Since its start in 2018, the company's efforts have been bolstered by alliances with entities like the National Dairy Development Board, Infosys, and major dairy companies. These collaborations have facilitated the mitigation of substantial carbon emissions and the treatment of millions of tons of waste, while promoting rural development and empowering women.

Sistema.bio's focus now extends to scaling up biogas adoption to support India's climate goals by reducing methane emissions and promoting sustainable practices among its 70 million dairy farmers. The company's forward vision aims to empower 1 million farmers by 2030, aiding in the country's energy transition and climate agenda.

