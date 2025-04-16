Left Menu

SEA Urges Lift on De-Oiled Rice Bran Export Ban

The Solvent Extractors' Association (SEA) has urged the government to lift the export ban on de-oiled rice bran to clear surplus stock. This material, mainly used in cattle and poultry feed, has led to operational challenges within the industry, with calls for a reconsideration of the export restrictions by relevant ministries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-04-2025 14:23 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 14:23 IST
The Solvent Extractors' Association (SEA) has made a strong appeal to the government for the removal of the export ban on de-oiled rice bran, a decision impacting surplus stock clearance.

Used predominantly as feed for cattle and poultry, the ban has compelled processors to halt operations or cut capacity, affecting the rice milling industry and rice bran oil production.

Since the imposition of the ban on July 28, 2023, and its subsequent extensions, SEA highlights potential economic and agricultural benefits from lifting the restriction, emphasizing market opportunities in several Asian countries and calling on ministries for urgent reviews.

