SEA Urges Lift on De-Oiled Rice Bran Export Ban

The Solvent Extractors' Association (SEA) has made a strong appeal to the government for the removal of the export ban on de-oiled rice bran, a decision impacting surplus stock clearance.

Used predominantly as feed for cattle and poultry, the ban has compelled processors to halt operations or cut capacity, affecting the rice milling industry and rice bran oil production.

Since the imposition of the ban on July 28, 2023, and its subsequent extensions, SEA highlights potential economic and agricultural benefits from lifting the restriction, emphasizing market opportunities in several Asian countries and calling on ministries for urgent reviews.

