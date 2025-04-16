Supreme Court Set to Rule on Controversial Waqf Act Amidst Allegations of Conspiracy

The Supreme Court has commenced hearings on a series of petitions challenging the Waqf (Amendment) Act 2025. Prominent Shia cleric Syed Kalbe Jawad, among the petitioners, has labeled the Act a 'black law' with intentions to destroy Waqf properties, expressing strong reliance on the court for justice.

Jawad has accused the central government of a significant 'conspiracy' following the move by six BJP-ruled states to back the legislation in court. He claimed that the move aims to delay proceedings by necessitating the formation of a constitutional bench, which would give time to potentially dismantle Waqf properties, underpinning his allegation.

Meanwhile, Advocate Barun Kumar Sinha, representing Hindu Sena in an intervention plea, defended the amendment as aligning with constitutional principles, asserting no violation of fundamental rights. Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna, alongside Justices Sanjay Kumar and KV Viswanathan, is examining the submissions from both sides as tension mounts.

(With inputs from agencies.)