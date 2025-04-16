UK Court Upholds Biological Sex in Equality Ruling

The United Kingdom's Supreme Court delivered a landmark decision, upholding an appeal by a campaign group regarding the definition of women under equality legislation. The court ruled that the law distinctly refers to a 'biological woman and biological sex'.

This ruling has significant implications for the legal status of transgender women in the UK, reinforcing the distinction between biological sex and gender identity within the country's legal framework.

The decision comes amidst ongoing debates and discussions about transgender rights and definitions of gender within legal and social contexts in the United Kingdom.

(With inputs from agencies.)