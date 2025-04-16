Left Menu

UK Court Upholds Biological Sex in Equality Ruling

The United Kingdom Supreme Court ruled that, under equality legislation, the term 'woman' refers to a 'biological woman and biological sex'. This decision came as a result of an appeal by a campaign group questioning the legal status of transgender women within the framework of existing laws.

Updated: 16-04-2025 14:37 IST
  • United Kingdom

The United Kingdom's Supreme Court delivered a landmark decision, upholding an appeal by a campaign group regarding the definition of women under equality legislation. The court ruled that the law distinctly refers to a 'biological woman and biological sex'.

This ruling has significant implications for the legal status of transgender women in the UK, reinforcing the distinction between biological sex and gender identity within the country's legal framework.

The decision comes amidst ongoing debates and discussions about transgender rights and definitions of gender within legal and social contexts in the United Kingdom.

