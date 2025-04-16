Congress Rebels: ED Charges Fuel Nationwide Protests

In a sharp rebuke, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar criticized the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday over its charges against Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and others linked to the National Herald case. Shivakumar labeled the proceedings as a 'great injustice' and suggested they were politically motivated attacks.

Echoing similar sentiments, Congress leader Sachin Pilot alleged that the ED's complaint was a strategic BJP move to tarnish Sonia Gandhi's image, calling it a targeted approach by the government to misuse agencies against political adversaries. Pilot expressed confidence in the judiciary and condemned the reputed misuse.

The issue has galvanized mass protests by the Congress Party across the nation, challenging the central government's actions. The unrest follows the ED's chargesheet against Rahul and Sonia Gandhi, leading to Congress workers being detained during demonstrations outside the party office.

(With inputs from agencies.)