Left Menu

Emmvee Expands Solar Capacity: A New Era in Renewable Energy

Emmvee has expanded its module production capacity by 2 gigawatt peak, bringing its total capacity to 6.6 GWp in PV modules and 2.5 GWp in solar cells. The new facility in Bengaluru covers 4 lakh square feet, employs over 500 new staff, and integrates advanced automation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-04-2025 16:15 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 16:15 IST
Emmvee Expands Solar Capacity: A New Era in Renewable Energy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Renewable energy leader Emmvee announced a significant expansion of its module production capacity, adding 2 gigawatt peak (GWp) to reach a total of 6.6 GWp in photovoltaic modules and 2.5 GWp in solar cells.

The newly-built manufacturing unit, located in Bengaluru, spans nearly 4 lakh square feet and bolsters Emmvee's workforce by over 500 new employees, including core engineers, senior management, and administrative personnel.

Emmvee President and CEO Suhas Donthi highlighted the unit's advanced automation and multiple quality control levels, underscoring its ability to produce various module sizes and formats as part of the company's ongoing technological advancements and business operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

 Global
2
New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

 Ghana
3
Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

 Global
4
US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI model accurately classifies breast cancer subtypes using mammograms and metadata

Transformer models redefine predictive healthcare with EHR integration

SDGs at risk without fair governance in Industry 4.0 tourism digitalization

Digital free speech under threat: Online users self-censor amid regulation fears

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025