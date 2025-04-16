Emmvee Expands Solar Capacity: A New Era in Renewable Energy
Emmvee has expanded its module production capacity by 2 gigawatt peak, bringing its total capacity to 6.6 GWp in PV modules and 2.5 GWp in solar cells. The new facility in Bengaluru covers 4 lakh square feet, employs over 500 new staff, and integrates advanced automation.
- Country:
- India
Renewable energy leader Emmvee announced a significant expansion of its module production capacity, adding 2 gigawatt peak (GWp) to reach a total of 6.6 GWp in photovoltaic modules and 2.5 GWp in solar cells.
The newly-built manufacturing unit, located in Bengaluru, spans nearly 4 lakh square feet and bolsters Emmvee's workforce by over 500 new employees, including core engineers, senior management, and administrative personnel.
Emmvee President and CEO Suhas Donthi highlighted the unit's advanced automation and multiple quality control levels, underscoring its ability to produce various module sizes and formats as part of the company's ongoing technological advancements and business operations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Lytus Technologies Amplifies Growth with OTC Market Entry and Strategic Expansion
Hasiru Dala Innovations Secures Rs 6 Crore for Expansion
NTPC Group Surges Forward: Power Expansion and Renewable Aspirations
Golden State Valkyries: A New Era in WNBA Expansion
Focus Lighting Secures Mega Order from Reloto Automation