Emmvee Expands Solar Capacity: A New Era in Renewable Energy

Renewable energy leader Emmvee announced a significant expansion of its module production capacity, adding 2 gigawatt peak (GWp) to reach a total of 6.6 GWp in photovoltaic modules and 2.5 GWp in solar cells.

The newly-built manufacturing unit, located in Bengaluru, spans nearly 4 lakh square feet and bolsters Emmvee's workforce by over 500 new employees, including core engineers, senior management, and administrative personnel.

Emmvee President and CEO Suhas Donthi highlighted the unit's advanced automation and multiple quality control levels, underscoring its ability to produce various module sizes and formats as part of the company's ongoing technological advancements and business operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)