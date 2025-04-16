Left Menu

IREDA Shares Surge After Record Profit Announcement

Shares of IREDA rose nearly 6% following its announcement of a substantial 49% rise in standalone profit after tax for Q4 of 2025. Despite market regulatory issues involving Gensol Engineering, IREDA's revenue and net worth saw impressive growth.

Updated: 16-04-2025 17:11 IST
On Wednesday, shares of the Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) experienced a significant leap, climbing almost 6% after the state-run company announced a 49% rise in standalone profit after tax for the Q4 period ending March 2025.

The stock advanced 5.57% to Rs 176.40 on the BSE and saw a similar rise on the NSE, hitting Rs 176.41. The company's revenue from operations surged by 37% year-on-year, reaching Rs 1,904 crore, contributing to a record annual profit after tax of Rs 1,699 crore.

However, the financial markets also faced turbulence as SEBI imposed restrictions on Gensol Engineering and its promoters over alleged fund diversion issues. Despite this, IREDA's strong performance highlights robust growth in the renewable energy sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

