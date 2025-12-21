Left Menu

Inox Clean Energy's Strategic Leap with Vibrant Energy Acquisition

Inox Clean Energy Ltd acquired Vibrant Energy from Macquarie, boosting its renewable portfolio by 1337 MW. This move aligns with Inox's plan to reach 3 GW capacity by FY26 and 10 GW by FY28, marking a significant step in India's renewable power sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-12-2025 14:14 IST | Created: 21-12-2025 14:14 IST
In a strategic acquisition, Inox Clean Energy Ltd has finalized agreements to acquire Vibrant Energy from its Australian parent, Macquarie Corporate Holdings Pty Ltd, and other shareholders. Vibrant Energy boasts a diverse renewable portfolio totaling 1337 MW.

Although the official deal value remains undisclosed, industry insiders estimate the transaction to be around Rs 5,000 crore. This acquisition is a crucial part of Inox's ambitious plan to amplify its renewable energy footprint.

The acquisition targets the expansion of Inox's renewable power capacity to 3 GW by the end of FY26 and 10 GW by FY28, making it a leader in renewable growth in India. The projects span states like Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh and entail critical PPAs with global multinational corporations.

