Inox Clean Energy's Strategic Leap with Vibrant Energy Acquisition

In a strategic acquisition, Inox Clean Energy Ltd has finalized agreements to acquire Vibrant Energy from its Australian parent, Macquarie Corporate Holdings Pty Ltd, and other shareholders. Vibrant Energy boasts a diverse renewable portfolio totaling 1337 MW.

Although the official deal value remains undisclosed, industry insiders estimate the transaction to be around Rs 5,000 crore. This acquisition is a crucial part of Inox's ambitious plan to amplify its renewable energy footprint.

The acquisition targets the expansion of Inox's renewable power capacity to 3 GW by the end of FY26 and 10 GW by FY28, making it a leader in renewable growth in India. The projects span states like Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh and entail critical PPAs with global multinational corporations.

