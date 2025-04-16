Euro Zone Bonds Rise as Safe Havens in Global Market Jitters

Euro zone government bond yields experienced a dip on Wednesday, standing out against U.S. Treasuries as risk aversion drove investors toward European safe havens.

Germany's 10-year bond yield fell by 4 basis points to 2.505%, boosted by recent tariff-related market uncertainty and jitters about U.S. Treasuries.

New U.S. curbs on chip sales to China have exacerbated trade war fears, while the European Central Bank is anticipated to cut rates, creating robust demand for German bonds as safe havens amid global unpredictability.

