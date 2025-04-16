Euro Zone Bonds Rise as Safe Havens in Global Market Jitters
Euro zone government bond yields fell, outperforming U.S. Treasuries amid increased risk aversion. Germany's 10-year bond saw demand thanks to the market turmoil related to U.S. tariffs. The European Central Bank's meeting and potential rate cuts remain key focuses as market participants brace for ongoing economic shifts.
Euro zone government bond yields experienced a dip on Wednesday, standing out against U.S. Treasuries as risk aversion drove investors toward European safe havens.
Germany's 10-year bond yield fell by 4 basis points to 2.505%, boosted by recent tariff-related market uncertainty and jitters about U.S. Treasuries.
New U.S. curbs on chip sales to China have exacerbated trade war fears, while the European Central Bank is anticipated to cut rates, creating robust demand for German bonds as safe havens amid global unpredictability.
