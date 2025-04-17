Yogi Adityanath's Direct Approach: Janta Darshan and Night Shelter Initiative

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath hosted a Janta Darshan at his residence in Lucknow, aiming to address public grievances firsthand. Accompanied by top officials, he gave immediate directives to resolve issues presented by attendees, showcasing his proactive governance style.

The event also saw a more personal side of Adityanath as he interacted with a child and distributed chocolates, while also supporting specially abled individuals with sensor-equipped chargeable sticks. Similar engagements were observed in a previous Janta Darshan held in Gorakhpur, emphasizing his commitment to public service since his election in 2017.

Further demonstrating his dedication to public welfare, the Chief Minister plans to lay the foundation for a significant night shelter at Gorakhpur's AIIMS. Scheduled for April 18, the project entails constructing a facility for 500 individuals—a venture backed financially by the Power Grid Corporation of India under its CSR efforts. This initiative is designed to aid patients and families from remote areas seeking medical care.

