Left Menu

Assam CM Unveils Major Developments in Karbi Anglong and Medical Infrastructure

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will inaugurate projects worth over Rs 100 crore in Karbi Anglong, enhancing connectivity and local heritage. Additionally, several medical infrastructure upgrades are announced, including significant expansions at Gauhati Medical College. Financial support is extended to indigenous faith groups, preserving regional culture.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-04-2025 10:51 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 10:51 IST
Assam CM Unveils Major Developments in Karbi Anglong and Medical Infrastructure
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is embarking on a significant developmental journey as he visits Karbi Anglong district. Scheduled for Thursday, the visit will see the inauguration of multiple projects valued at over Rs 100 crore, aimed at improving regional connectivity. Sarma expressed enthusiasm on X, asserting the projects will boost local infrastructure and honor unsung heroes.

In line with the state's development drive, Sarma revealed ambitious plans for enhancing medical facilities, highlighting upgrades at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital. The expansion includes an 800-bed Mother and Child Care Hospital specialized in pediatric care, as part of a broader restructuring initiative.

Further, Sarma announced financial aid for the preservation of indigenous faith sites, with funds totaling over Rs 40 crore allocated over two years, underscoring the government's commitment to cultural preservation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

 Global
2
U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

 Global
3
Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

 Global
4
Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emotionally engaging AI agents pose severe mental health risks

University students turn to generative AI for smarter, sustainable learning

AI holds untapped power in building a circular, sustainable bioeconomy

AI-augmented messaging proves more persuasive in vaccine outreach

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025