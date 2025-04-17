Assam CM Unveils Major Developments in Karbi Anglong and Medical Infrastructure

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is embarking on a significant developmental journey as he visits Karbi Anglong district. Scheduled for Thursday, the visit will see the inauguration of multiple projects valued at over Rs 100 crore, aimed at improving regional connectivity. Sarma expressed enthusiasm on X, asserting the projects will boost local infrastructure and honor unsung heroes.

In line with the state's development drive, Sarma revealed ambitious plans for enhancing medical facilities, highlighting upgrades at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital. The expansion includes an 800-bed Mother and Child Care Hospital specialized in pediatric care, as part of a broader restructuring initiative.

Further, Sarma announced financial aid for the preservation of indigenous faith sites, with funds totaling over Rs 40 crore allocated over two years, underscoring the government's commitment to cultural preservation.

