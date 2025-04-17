Pioneering Low-Carbon Aluminium: AMG Metals & Rio Tinto's Ambitious Venture in India

AMG Metals & Materials, a company tied to the promoters of Greenko, has formed a strategic alliance with global mining leader Rio Tinto. Together, they plan to create a low-carbon aluminium project in India capable of producing up to one million tonnes per year.

In an effort to power the project sustainably, they are considering the integration of wind and solar energy, backed by pumped hydro storage, as outlined in a jointly issued statement. The memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the companies assesses the development of a primary aluminium smelter with a 1 million tonnes per annum production capacity and 2 million tonnes annual alumina production capability.

An analysis, as per the agreement, will explore a location in India for a 5 lakh (500,000) tonnes annual smelter in its initial phase. The study will investigate cost-effective smelting technologies and explore firm renewable energy options with Greenko. Rio Tinto will look into a commercial alumina solution, potentially transforming the aluminium industry in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)