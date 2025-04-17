Left Menu

India and Brazil Sow Seeds of Soybean Collaboration

India and Brazil are exploring collaboration in soybean production and processing, as highlighted by Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan during his visit to Brazil. The meeting focused on increasing soybean output and investments, alongside utilizing modern farming techniques observed in Brazil to benefit Indian agriculture.

India and Brazil are poised to collaborate in enhancing soybean production and processing capacities. Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan emphasized this potential after visiting a soybean processing plant in Brazil, a key supplier of soybean oil to India.

Chouhan, attending the 15th Agriculture Ministers Meeting of the BRICS nations in Brazil, discussed strategic investment opportunities in the soybean processing sector. He also visited tomato and maize farms to witness modern farming techniques that could benefit Indian farmers.

Chouhan invited Brazilian experts to India to explore further agricultural collaboration, focusing on trade expansion and technology transfer, aiming to boost the agriculture sectors of both nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

