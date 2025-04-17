Tech-Savvy Thief Arrested: A Trail of Hospital Heists Unveiled

Delhi Police have successfully detained a man accused of conducting a spate of thefts from hospitals across multiple Indian cities, according to an official statement released on Thursday. The suspect, identified as 31-year-old Vikas, was captured by the Anti-Narcotics Squad (ANS) of South-East District.

Investigations revealed that the suspect executed thefts in the National Capital Region (NCR), Jaipur, Mumbai, and Pune, resulting in the recovery of various stolen items and the resolution of numerous cases against him across multiple jurisdictions. His arrest follows an April 10 complaint from an Apollo Hospital staff member reporting the theft of a laptop and mobile phone from Room No. 1110, Oncology OPD, during doctors' rounds. An electronic First Information Report (e-FIR) was filed under Section 305 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Police Station Sarita Vihar.

Police reviewed over 400 CCTV clips from the hospital and nearby areas, eventually spotting the suspect and tracking him to a hotel in Paharganj, Delhi. Through technical analysis and manual surveillance, Vikas was identified as a Pune resident with a Computer Science degree from MIT, Pune. Reports indicate he arrived in Delhi on April 8 to commit theft and was arrested on April 14.

During interrogation, Vikas confessed to similar thefts at Manipal Hospital in Dwarka, Fortis Hospital in Vasant Kunj, and MAX Super Speciality Hospital in Sector 128, Noida. Recovered items include four laptops, a mobile phone, Apple AirPods, a pair of goggles, Rs 6100 in cash, and a forged bill book used to generate counterfeit invoices for selling the stolen goods.

According to DCP South-East Delhi, Ravi Kumar Singh, Vikas claimed he began targeting hospitals after a dispute over medical bills at a Pune hospital in 2021, following COVID-19 treatment, which led to financial difficulties and drove him to commit these thefts. Before arriving in Delhi, he reportedly spent 21 days in Jaipur, employing the same theft techniques in hospitals. Vikas has a criminal history, with at least six theft cases in Pune and Mumbai.

This arrest is part of ongoing efforts by police to combat intercity theft networks. Authorities have advised hospitals to enhance internal surveillance and carefully monitor movement in outpatient departments. Further investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)