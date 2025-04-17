Left Menu

RELSUS™ Inaugurates Cutting-Edge Facility in India for Sustainable Plant Proteins

RELSUS™, a Singapore-based company, has opened a new manufacturing facility in Ujjain, India, to produce sustainable plant proteins. The facility uses innovative filtration technology to deliver high-quality, clean-label ingredients. A strategic partnership with Aminola® in the Netherlands will expand their market reach in Europe and the UK.

Updated: 17-04-2025 15:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

RELSUS™, a trailblazer in the field of functional plant-based ingredients, has marked a major milestone by inaugurating a cutting-edge commercial manufacturing facility in Ujjain, India. The expansive new plant is part of RELSUS™'s broader strategy to supply cleaner, sustainable, and high-quality plant proteins to a global market increasingly demanding eco-friendly nutrition options.

To enhance its market presence, RELSUS™ has teamed up with Aminola® in the Netherlands in a strategic partnership aimed at scaling their operations in Europe and the UK. According to Vineet Singhal, Founder & CEO, the partnership will leverage Aminola®'s strong distribution capabilities to introduce RELSUS™'s innovative plant proteins and ingredients, including those derived from chickpea and mung bean.

Aminola® CEO Dick van Beek emphasized their commitment to sustainability, stating that the collaboration supports the integration of sustainable practices from the farm to final consumer. With India's robust infrastructure in pulse crop cultivation, the facility will contribute significantly to reducing carbon footprints, supporting regenerative agriculture, and providing high-quality plant-based foods.

(With inputs from agencies.)

