Nitin Gadkari Pushes for Infrastructure and Safety Reforms in Odisha

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari visited Bhubaneswar to inaugurate and lay foundations for development projects worth Rs 4,000 crore. He also emphasized road safety in schools, announcing plans to expand the Sadak Suraksha Abhiyaan. Gadkari reiterated the importance of infrastructure improvements to elevate India's global economic standing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-04-2025 16:13 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 16:13 IST
Nitin Gadkari arrives in Bhubaneswar (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari arrived in Bhubaneswar to spearhead a significant infrastructure initiative in Odisha, unveiling projects worth Rs 4,000 crore. Odisha BJP President Manmohan Samal confirmed that foundation stones for 25 projects are to be laid, marking a substantial development thrust in the region.

In tandem with these developments, Gadkari conducted discussions alongside Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, addressing the integration of road safety measures within the educational framework. Highlighting a poignant statistic, Gadkari revealed that over 11,000 lives, including those of 10,000 minors, were lost near schools in 2023, prompting immediate action.

Emphasizing the collaboration with the Ministry of Education, Gadkari announced an expansion of the Sadak Suraksha Abhiyaan to schools nationwide. The initiative aims to make safety education a priority, create Safe School Zones, and enforce rigorous safety protocols around school timing and transportation.

Reflecting on national development, Gadkari underscored the need for international-standard infrastructure to propel India towards becoming a 'Vishwaguruâ€™ or world leader. He articulated at the 78th Vasant Vyakhyanmala in Mumbai that reducing imports, boosting exports, and controlling logistics costs are vital to achieving this vision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

