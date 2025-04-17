Left Menu

Power Restoration Efforts Underway Following Massive Puerto Rico Blackout

Luma Energy reported it had restored power to 41.5% of customers in Puerto Rico after an extensive blackout. Around 609,711 customers regained electricity by Thursday morning. Efforts continue to return service to 90% of users within 48 hours, investigating the grid's fragility as a potential cause.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-04-2025 17:59 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 17:59 IST
Luma Energy has made significant strides in restoring electricity to Puerto Rico, following a significant island-wide blackout. As of Thursday morning, power has been reestablished for approximately 41.5% of clients, equating to 609,711 of the roughly 1.5 million affected customers.

The power restoration comes after yet another major blackout in the U.S. island territory, which has been plagued by frequent outages since Hurricane Maria decimated much of the electrical grid in 2017. Luma Energy has pledged to work tirelessly to restore power to 90% of its customers within the next 48 hours.

The company remains committed to investigating the cause of the latest outage, emphasizing the system's recognized vulnerability. Luma Energy, a collaboration between ATCO of Canada and Quanta Services from the U.S., continues to address these challenges head-on.

