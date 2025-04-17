Stoxkart Launches Revolutionary Zero-Brokerage Trading Plan

New Delhi: Stoxkart, a rapidly burgeoning discount brokerage in India, has unveiled its SmartTrader Plan, a pioneering zero-brokerage subscription model. This initiative is crafted for active traders seeking smarter, economical trading options.

Built on the expertise of SMC Global Securities, Stoxkart is redefining cost efficiency in today's dynamic markets by eliminating traditional trading fees. Traders now face a flat fee of ₹99+ GST monthly or ₹699+ GST annually for limitless trades across segments, removing per-trade fee burdens and letting traders concentrate on strategy.

Director and CEO Mr. Pranay Aggarwal announced, "With our SmartTrader Plan, we say farewell to exorbitant brokerage fees." This offering includes professional-level tools, typically premium features, at an affordable rate, ensuring a transparent, smooth, and valuable experience for all investors.

(With inputs from agencies.)