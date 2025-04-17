Left Menu

Stoxkart Launches Revolutionary Zero-Brokerage Trading Plan

Stoxkart, a leading discount brokerage platform in India, introduces the SmartTrader Plan. This zero-brokerage subscription offers unlimited trades for a flat fee, revolutionizing cost efficiency in stock trading. Aimed at high-frequency and young investors, the plan includes professional-grade trading tools, enhancing strategy-focused trading.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-04-2025 18:02 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 18:02 IST
Stoxkart Launches Revolutionary Zero-Brokerage Trading Plan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi: Stoxkart, a rapidly burgeoning discount brokerage in India, has unveiled its SmartTrader Plan, a pioneering zero-brokerage subscription model. This initiative is crafted for active traders seeking smarter, economical trading options.

Built on the expertise of SMC Global Securities, Stoxkart is redefining cost efficiency in today's dynamic markets by eliminating traditional trading fees. Traders now face a flat fee of ₹99+ GST monthly or ₹699+ GST annually for limitless trades across segments, removing per-trade fee burdens and letting traders concentrate on strategy.

Director and CEO Mr. Pranay Aggarwal announced, "With our SmartTrader Plan, we say farewell to exorbitant brokerage fees." This offering includes professional-level tools, typically premium features, at an affordable rate, ensuring a transparent, smooth, and valuable experience for all investors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

 Global
2
U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

 Global
3
Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

 Global
4
Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New data-driven model accelerates educational technology in developing countries

Students praise GenAI’s usefulness, academics warn of overreliance and cheating

New AI framework identifies urban zones most in need of green infrastructure

AI chatbots drive 30% higher quit rates in smoking cessation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025