Rajasthan Shines: ReNew Launches 1.3 GWp Solar Plant

ReNew inaugurated a 1.3 GWp solar plant in Rajasthan, reinforcing its leadership in renewable energy. The project spans 3,500 acres, supports 5 lakh households with clean energy, and offsets 2.3 million tonnes of CO2 annually. Made-in-India solar panels highlight the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-04-2025 18:11 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 18:11 IST
ReNew, a leader in renewable energy, has unveiled India's largest single-location solar plant at a capacity of 1.3 GWp in Rajasthan. This significant development was inaugurated by the Union Minister of New and Renewable Energy, Pralhad Joshi, with Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma present.

The solar project is notable for its contribution to the 'Make in India' initiative, utilizing solar panels manufactured by ReNew, with 90% produced at its Jaipur facility. It will generate approximately 2,490 million units of electricity annually, supplying power to around 5 lakh households and offsetting 2.3 million tonnes of CO2 emissions each year.

This project underlines Rajasthan's role in India's green energy revolution. ReNew's commitment to Atmanirbhar Bharat is further highlighted by its 4 GW solar module manufacturing facility in Jaipur and investments in Rajasthan totaling over Rs 21,000 crore, as shared by ReNew's founder, Sumant Sinha.

