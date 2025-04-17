Left Menu

Market Volatility Surges Amid Trade Talks and Health Insurer Woes

Futures for major indexes pointed higher on Thursday amidst optimism from trade talks comments, though volatility remains. UnitedHealth's shares dropped due to a forecast cut, impacting the Dow. Weekly jobless claims hinted at a stable labor market, but markets are expected to stay choppy amid ongoing policy and trade uncertainties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-04-2025 18:40 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 18:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Futures for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq indicated a positive start on Thursday, seeking to regain ground as the trading week concluded. However, UnitedHealth's shares fell sharply following a reduced profit forecast, dragging the Dow into negative territory.

Investor sentiment found a momentary lift from U.S. President Donald Trump, who signaled "big progress" in trade discussions with Japan. Despite optimism in some sectors, overall market volatility persists as trade talks with various countries loom, causing uncertainty over the impact of tariffs.

UnitedHealth experienced a significant 20% drop in premarket trading due to anticipated high medical costs, affecting other health insurers like CVS Health and Humana. The labor market suggested continued strength, with lower weekly jobless claims reported. Nonetheless, market volatility is expected to continue in light of trade and policy anxieties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

