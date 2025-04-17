Left Menu

Tata Power's Solar Revolution in Maharashtra

Tata Power solarised over 230 public institutions in Maharashtra, adding 107 MW of clean energy. The installations included hospitals, schools, and governmental buildings and are reducing CO2 emissions equivalent to planting 20 lakh trees.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-04-2025 19:29 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 19:29 IST
Tata Power's Solar Revolution in Maharashtra
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tata Power announced on Thursday its achievement in solarising more than 230 public institutions across Maharashtra, significantly enhancing the state's clean energy capacity by 107 MW.

The installations span 100 hospitals with a capacity of 3.6 MW, 64 schools generating 2 MW, and 72 government and institutional buildings contributing a substantial 100 MW.

This solar initiative is playing a critical role in environmental conservation by offsetting 1.3 lakh tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions, which is equated to planting 20 lakh trees, thereby contributing to the landscape of sustainable energy in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

 Global
2
U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

 Global
3
Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

 Global
4
Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New data-driven model accelerates educational technology in developing countries

Students praise GenAI’s usefulness, academics warn of overreliance and cheating

New AI framework identifies urban zones most in need of green infrastructure

AI chatbots drive 30% higher quit rates in smoking cessation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025