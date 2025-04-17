Tata Power's Solar Revolution in Maharashtra

Tata Power announced on Thursday its achievement in solarising more than 230 public institutions across Maharashtra, significantly enhancing the state's clean energy capacity by 107 MW.

The installations span 100 hospitals with a capacity of 3.6 MW, 64 schools generating 2 MW, and 72 government and institutional buildings contributing a substantial 100 MW.

This solar initiative is playing a critical role in environmental conservation by offsetting 1.3 lakh tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions, which is equated to planting 20 lakh trees, thereby contributing to the landscape of sustainable energy in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)