Lokesh Mundhra Appointed as New CFO of LIC Housing Finance

LIC Housing Finance announced the appointment of Lokesh Mundhra as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective immediately. This strategic move aims to leverage Mundhra's vast experience and expertise within the company.

Sudipto Sil, who formerly held the CFO position, has been reassigned as the Marketing Head for the Western Region, located in Mumbai, starting April 17, 2025. This transition reflects the company's evolving strategic priorities.

Mundhra, a Chartered Accountant with 32 years at LIC of India, has significantly contributed to various departments, most notably in investments, where he played a crucial role in LIC's IPO and equity share listing. LIC Housing Finance's stock saw a 1.74% rise, closing at Rs 604.45 on the BSE.

(With inputs from agencies.)