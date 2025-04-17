Gujarat CM Boosts Funding for Modern Panchayat Offices

In a significant move to bolster local governance infrastructure, Gujarat's Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has upgraded grants to facilitate the construction of modern office buildings for Gram, Taluka, and District Panchayats. An official statement from the Chief Minister's Office revealed this step aims to replace dilapidated structures and build new facilities where needed.

The updated policy introduces a revised maximum unit cost of Rs 40 lakh for constructing Gram Panchayat houses in larger villages, up from Rs 27 lakh. Villages with populations between 5,000 and 10,000 will see grants increase to Rs 34.83 lakh, while those with less than 5,000 people now receive up to Rs 25 lakh, previously capped at Rs 17 lakh.

Moreover, Patel has raised assistance for district panchayat offices to Rs 52 crore from Rs 38 crore, promoting the development of well-equipped offices. The Panchayat, Rural Housing, and Rural Development Department has issued a resolution to activate these decisions, promising improved public services and enhanced infrastructure.

