Diplomatic Frontier: Prince Khalid bin Salman Bridges Saudi-Iran Relations in Tehran

In a significant diplomatic stride, Saudi Defence Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman arrived in Tehran this Thursday, preceding anticipated U.S.-Iran nuclear talks this weekend. The visit underlines a concerted effort to foster improved relations between the long-standing rivals.

Prince Khalid delivered a pivotal message from Saudi King Salman to Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, expressing Saudi Arabia's consent on strengthening ties. Official reports hailed the visit as a mark of improving military and diplomatic relations since the 2023 agreement mediated by China.

Iranian and Saudi leaders reassured their readiness to mend ties for regional stability, as echoed in Khamenei's commitment to overcoming bilateral challenges. The development comes days before crucial negotiations, with Saudi Arabia endorsing diplomatic approaches to regional disputes.

(With inputs from agencies.)