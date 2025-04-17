Left Menu

Diplomatic Frontier: Prince Khalid bin Salman Bridges Saudi-Iran Relations in Tehran

Saudi Defence Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman visited Tehran, delivering a message from King Salman to Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The visit precedes U.S.-Iran nuclear talks, indicating warming ties between Iran and Saudi Arabia after a China-brokered 2023 deal. Both nations seek to resolve regional conflicts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-04-2025 20:58 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 20:58 IST
Diplomatic Frontier: Prince Khalid bin Salman Bridges Saudi-Iran Relations in Tehran

In a significant diplomatic stride, Saudi Defence Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman arrived in Tehran this Thursday, preceding anticipated U.S.-Iran nuclear talks this weekend. The visit underlines a concerted effort to foster improved relations between the long-standing rivals.

Prince Khalid delivered a pivotal message from Saudi King Salman to Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, expressing Saudi Arabia's consent on strengthening ties. Official reports hailed the visit as a mark of improving military and diplomatic relations since the 2023 agreement mediated by China.

Iranian and Saudi leaders reassured their readiness to mend ties for regional stability, as echoed in Khamenei's commitment to overcoming bilateral challenges. The development comes days before crucial negotiations, with Saudi Arabia endorsing diplomatic approaches to regional disputes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

