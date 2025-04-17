Rajasthan's Solar Surge: Harnessing Sunlight for a Greener Future

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma announced the inauguration of a 1.3 gigawatt solar power plant in Pokhran, highlighting significant strides in renewable energy for the state. Sharma emphasized the plant's ability to deliver low-cost electricity and bolster energy self-reliance across Rajasthan.

The initiative is set to create around 1,500 jobs, further underlining the positive economic impact of renewable projects. The geographic advantages and industrial infrastructure in Rajasthan present attractive opportunities for investment in solar energy, Sharma stated, projecting the state as a leader in renewable energy production.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi reiterated the commitment of the Central government to bolster energy production. He praised the collaboration between state and center in achieving the national objective of advancing renewable energy resources, positioning Rajasthan as a key player in this sector.

