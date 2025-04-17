Left Menu

Rajasthan's Solar Surge: Harnessing Sunlight for a Greener Future

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma of Rajasthan inaugurated a 1.3 GW solar power plant, which will supply low-rate electricity to local distribution companies and create 1,500 jobs. Emphasizing Rajasthan's top status in renewable energy, the plant highlights the state's potential and Central government's commitment to increasing energy production.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 17-04-2025 21:26 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 21:26 IST
Rajasthan's Solar Surge: Harnessing Sunlight for a Greener Future
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma announced the inauguration of a 1.3 gigawatt solar power plant in Pokhran, highlighting significant strides in renewable energy for the state. Sharma emphasized the plant's ability to deliver low-cost electricity and bolster energy self-reliance across Rajasthan.

The initiative is set to create around 1,500 jobs, further underlining the positive economic impact of renewable projects. The geographic advantages and industrial infrastructure in Rajasthan present attractive opportunities for investment in solar energy, Sharma stated, projecting the state as a leader in renewable energy production.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi reiterated the commitment of the Central government to bolster energy production. He praised the collaboration between state and center in achieving the national objective of advancing renewable energy resources, positioning Rajasthan as a key player in this sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

 Global
2
U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

 Global
3
Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

 Global
4
Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New data-driven model accelerates educational technology in developing countries

Students praise GenAI’s usefulness, academics warn of overreliance and cheating

New AI framework identifies urban zones most in need of green infrastructure

AI chatbots drive 30% higher quit rates in smoking cessation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025