DBT: Revolutionizing India's Welfare Delivery Through Technology
The Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) scheme in India has transformed welfare delivery since 2013, reducing leakages and enhancing inclusivity through technology. By saving Rs 3.48 lakh crore, DBT has improved fiscal management and expanded welfare reach. Despite challenges, it paves the path for India's Viksit Bharat 2047 vision.
In 2013, India's Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) scheme emerged as a transformative force in the nation's welfare delivery system, setting a global precedent for efficiency and inclusivity. A recent report by Bluecraft highlights the DBT's significant impact over a decade, marking several noteworthy achievements in its implementation.
With cumulative savings of Rs 3.48 lakh crore, DBT has effectively curbed fund misuse that historically undermined welfare programs. By leveraging Aadhaar-linked authentication technology, it has eliminated ghost beneficiaries, ensuring subsidies reach those who need them most.
Over 15 years, welfare budgets soared, yet the subsidy allocation percentage halved from 16% to 9%, enhancing fiscal prudence and welfare reach. The beneficiary count rose from 11 crore to 176 crore, showcasing DBT's success in scaling up coverage efficiently. However, challenges like rural digital divides and evolving fraud tactics demand continuous innovation to ensure inclusivity.
