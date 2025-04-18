Left Menu

U.S. Stock Market Rides Trade Winds Amid Volatility

The S&P 500 rose 0.85%, driven by gains in Eli Lilly and Apple, amid optimism over U.S.-Japan trade talks and uncertainty about interest rates. Eli Lilly surged 16% on promising drug trial results, while UnitedHealth's forecast cut dragged the Dow. Trade tensions and tariff implications continue to unsettle investors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-04-2025 00:42 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 00:42 IST
The S&P 500 experienced gains on Thursday, largely propelled by positive performances from Eli Lilly and Apple. This uptick came as investors balanced optimism over U.S. trade negotiations with Japan against apprehensions regarding interest rate prospects.

Eli Lilly's stock jumped 16% following the company's announcement that its experimental drug matched the effectiveness of Ozempic in recent trials. Meanwhile, Apple's shares saw a 2% rise, rebounding from previous losses.

The overall market faced a mixed day, with the Dow falling due to UnitedHealth's lowered profit forecast, reflecting rising medical costs. Additionally, President Trump's strained relations with the Fed signal possible future volatility.

