U.S. Stock Market Rides Trade Winds Amid Volatility
The S&P 500 rose 0.85%, driven by gains in Eli Lilly and Apple, amid optimism over U.S.-Japan trade talks and uncertainty about interest rates. Eli Lilly surged 16% on promising drug trial results, while UnitedHealth's forecast cut dragged the Dow. Trade tensions and tariff implications continue to unsettle investors.
The S&P 500 experienced gains on Thursday, largely propelled by positive performances from Eli Lilly and Apple. This uptick came as investors balanced optimism over U.S. trade negotiations with Japan against apprehensions regarding interest rate prospects.
Eli Lilly's stock jumped 16% following the company's announcement that its experimental drug matched the effectiveness of Ozempic in recent trials. Meanwhile, Apple's shares saw a 2% rise, rebounding from previous losses.
The overall market faced a mixed day, with the Dow falling due to UnitedHealth's lowered profit forecast, reflecting rising medical costs. Additionally, President Trump's strained relations with the Fed signal possible future volatility.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Israel Holds Steady on Interest Rates Amid Global Uncertainty
Israel Holds Steady: Bank Maintains Interest Rates Amid Conflict
Currency Tensions: U.S.-Japan Trade Talks Under Scrutiny
Stocks and Dollar Climb Amid U.S.-Japan Trade Talks
Trump's Ongoing Feud with Jerome Powell Heats Up Over Interest Rates