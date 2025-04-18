Market Jitters: Trade Talks, Fed Standstill, and Dollar Dynamics

On Thursday, Wall Street stocks largely stagnated as investors tried to navigate the latest global trade discussions involving the United States, Japan, and Italy. Despite some optimism from these talks, the market's enthusiasm was dampened by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's cautious remarks on potential interest rate cuts.

The technology sector enjoyed a boost from impressive earnings by companies like TSMC and Eli Lilly, despite a general negative sentiment. Meanwhile, healthcare stocks faced a selloff after UnitedHealth's earnings miss and disappointing forecasts. Other market players are watching trade negotiations closely as U.S. President Donald Trump engages with Japan and Italy, indicating potential easing of tariff tensions.

Additionally, currency markets saw a notable shift, with the dollar strengthening slightly, counteracting recent losses. Investors are closely monitoring the Federal Reserve's next moves as Powell signals a wait-and-see approach amid Trump's persistent calls for rate cuts. As the dust settles, the broader impact of unresolved trade negotiations and global economic uncertainties continue to grip financial markets.

