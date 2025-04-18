Left Menu

China Expands Grain Planting for a Bountiful Year

China's agricultural ministry aims to plant about 120 million hectares of grain in 2023, including 64 million hectares dedicated to spring planting. These figures surpass those projected for 2024, indicating a strategic increase in grain production to boost agricultural yields.

Updated: 18-04-2025 13:51 IST
China Expands Grain Planting for a Bountiful Year
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

China is set to increase its grain planting efforts, with an expected total area of around 120 million hectares in 2023. A notable 64 million hectares will be dedicated to spring grain planting, according to a briefing by an agricultural ministry official on Friday.

The projected planting area signifies a substantial increase compared to the figures anticipated for 2024. This planned expansion reflects China's strategic efforts to enhance its agricultural output, improving food security and potentially boosting its economy.

This development underlines China's commitment to leveraging its vast arable land resources, gearing up for a productive and fruitful year in grain production.

(With inputs from agencies.)

