China Expands Grain Planting for a Bountiful Year
China's agricultural ministry aims to plant about 120 million hectares of grain in 2023, including 64 million hectares dedicated to spring planting. These figures surpass those projected for 2024, indicating a strategic increase in grain production to boost agricultural yields.
- Country:
- China
China is set to increase its grain planting efforts, with an expected total area of around 120 million hectares in 2023. A notable 64 million hectares will be dedicated to spring grain planting, according to a briefing by an agricultural ministry official on Friday.
The projected planting area signifies a substantial increase compared to the figures anticipated for 2024. This planned expansion reflects China's strategic efforts to enhance its agricultural output, improving food security and potentially boosting its economy.
This development underlines China's commitment to leveraging its vast arable land resources, gearing up for a productive and fruitful year in grain production.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- grain
- planting
- agriculture
- spring
- hectares
- 2023
- production
- increase
- food security
ALSO READ
Keukenhof: The Springtime Sensation Driving Social Media Frenzy
The Masters 2023: Rory McIlroy vs. Scottie Scheffler in a Battle for Glory
Blaze Erupts in Historic Ahmedabad, Firefighters Spring into Action
Bruce Springsteen Unveils 'Tracks II: The Lost Albums'
Bruce Springsteen Unearths 'Lost' Albums in New Box Set Release