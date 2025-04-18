Revolutionizing Debt Collection: Tyger Capital and Credgenics Forge Strategic Alliance

Tyger Capital, one of India's prominent non-banking financial companies, has partnered with Credgenics, the global leader in SaaS-based debt resolution technology, to revolutionize its debt collection process. This collaboration is a major step in transforming the landscape of loan collections management, utilizing Credgenics' state-of-the-art technology.

The agreement integrates Credgenics' AI-enhanced platform to enable Tyger Capital in adopting a data-driven approach for borrower communication across digital platforms like SMS and WhatsApp. Field operations will undergo digital transformation, improving productivity and enhancing operational efficiency through the Credgenics CG Collect mobile app.

With this synergy, Tyger Capital aims to maintain exceptional customer service and operational advancements. Credgenics is poised to significantly enhance Tyger Capital's collection management, ensuring strict regulatory compliance and a forward-focused customer experience. This alliance is forecasted to deliver sustainable growth, boosting profitability for both firms.

(With inputs from agencies.)