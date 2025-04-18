Left Menu

Revolutionizing Debt Collection: Tyger Capital and Credgenics Forge Strategic Alliance

Tyger Capital, a leading Indian NBFC, partners with Credgenics to innovate debt collections and resolution. The partnership leverages AI-driven solutions for optimized and digitalized collection processes, enhancing borrower communication and operational efficiency. This strategic move prioritizes customer service excellence and aims to drive sustainable growth and profitability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2025 15:04 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 15:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tyger Capital, one of India's prominent non-banking financial companies, has partnered with Credgenics, the global leader in SaaS-based debt resolution technology, to revolutionize its debt collection process. This collaboration is a major step in transforming the landscape of loan collections management, utilizing Credgenics' state-of-the-art technology.

The agreement integrates Credgenics' AI-enhanced platform to enable Tyger Capital in adopting a data-driven approach for borrower communication across digital platforms like SMS and WhatsApp. Field operations will undergo digital transformation, improving productivity and enhancing operational efficiency through the Credgenics CG Collect mobile app.

With this synergy, Tyger Capital aims to maintain exceptional customer service and operational advancements. Credgenics is poised to significantly enhance Tyger Capital's collection management, ensuring strict regulatory compliance and a forward-focused customer experience. This alliance is forecasted to deliver sustainable growth, boosting profitability for both firms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

