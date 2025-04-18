Left Menu

Deadliest Strike: U.S. Targets Yemen's Ras Isa Fuel Port

The U.S. has launched a deadly strike on Yemen's Ras Isa fuel port, killing at least 74 people in an effort to weaken Houthi control. This action is part of a larger campaign aimed at stopping the Houthis from attacking Red Sea shipping, impacting Yemen's energy sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-04-2025 18:33 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 18:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. military has executed a lethal strike on Yemen's Ras Isa fuel port, resulting in 74 fatalities, according to the Houthi-run health ministry. These attacks form part of a sweeping campaign by the United States to diminish the influence of the Houthis, who threaten Red Sea shipping.

U.S. operations, the most extensive in the Middle East since President Trump's inauguration, aim to halt Houthi assaults on vessels. Health ministry spokesperson Anees al-Asbahi reported 171 injuries, while rescue efforts continue.

The Ras Isa terminal, crucial for Yemen's oil exports, has been targeted to cut off vital resources to the Houthi militants. U.S. Central Command stated the goal is to dismantle the Houthis' economic strengths, though official comments on casualty numbers were absent.

(With inputs from agencies.)

