The U.S. military has executed a lethal strike on Yemen's Ras Isa fuel port, resulting in 74 fatalities, according to the Houthi-run health ministry. These attacks form part of a sweeping campaign by the United States to diminish the influence of the Houthis, who threaten Red Sea shipping.

U.S. operations, the most extensive in the Middle East since President Trump's inauguration, aim to halt Houthi assaults on vessels. Health ministry spokesperson Anees al-Asbahi reported 171 injuries, while rescue efforts continue.

The Ras Isa terminal, crucial for Yemen's oil exports, has been targeted to cut off vital resources to the Houthi militants. U.S. Central Command stated the goal is to dismantle the Houthis' economic strengths, though official comments on casualty numbers were absent.

