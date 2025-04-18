Syria's Financial Revival: The Role of IMF and World Bank
International financial bodies like the World Bank and IMF are poised to support Syria's reconstruction, with discussions set for spring meetings. Despite ongoing sanctions, strategic financial support and international collaboration are key to Syria's economic recovery following the civil war and political transition.
As preparations are underway for pivotal spring meetings, international financial institutions like the World Bank and International Monetary Fund are poised to discuss significant aid to Syria. Despite the heavy sanctions that continue to hinder progress, these discussions signal potential pathways for Syria's economic revival.
The United Nations Development Programme's Abdelkader Husrieh underscored the importance of a recent Saudi commitment to pay off $15 million in Syrian arrears to the World Bank, a strategic move anticipated to unlock doors for substantial grants to reconstruct Syria's economy.
While international bodies mull over their support strategies, they face the challenge of navigating through global sanctions, a barrier that demands comprehensive handling for sustainable progress. High-level Syrian delegates aim to leverage these meetings to negotiate crucial economic agreements.
(With inputs from agencies.)
