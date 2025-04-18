Left Menu

Syria's Financial Revival: The Role of IMF and World Bank

International financial bodies like the World Bank and IMF are poised to support Syria's reconstruction, with discussions set for spring meetings. Despite ongoing sanctions, strategic financial support and international collaboration are key to Syria's economic recovery following the civil war and political transition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-04-2025 19:25 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 19:25 IST
Syria's Financial Revival: The Role of IMF and World Bank
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

As preparations are underway for pivotal spring meetings, international financial institutions like the World Bank and International Monetary Fund are poised to discuss significant aid to Syria. Despite the heavy sanctions that continue to hinder progress, these discussions signal potential pathways for Syria's economic revival.

The United Nations Development Programme's Abdelkader Husrieh underscored the importance of a recent Saudi commitment to pay off $15 million in Syrian arrears to the World Bank, a strategic move anticipated to unlock doors for substantial grants to reconstruct Syria's economy.

While international bodies mull over their support strategies, they face the challenge of navigating through global sanctions, a barrier that demands comprehensive handling for sustainable progress. High-level Syrian delegates aim to leverage these meetings to negotiate crucial economic agreements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
AmeriCorps' Service Legacy at Risk: A Closer Look at NCCC's Sudden Halt

AmeriCorps' Service Legacy at Risk: A Closer Look at NCCC's Sudden Halt

 Global
2
Euro Zone Bond Yields Plummet Amid ECB Rate Cuts and Trade Tensions

Euro Zone Bond Yields Plummet Amid ECB Rate Cuts and Trade Tensions

 Global
3
Waqf case: If SC will say something about 'waqf by user', what will be the fallout? Solicitor general Tushar Mehta asks.

Waqf case: If SC will say something about 'waqf by user', what will be the f...

 India
4
Skoda Auto India Strengthens Export Strategies Amid New Launches

Skoda Auto India Strengthens Export Strategies Amid New Launches

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Agriculture Support in Brazil for a Competitive, Inclusive, Green Sector

Why Family Law Holds the Key to Unlocking Women’s Full Economic Potential Worldwide

Efficiency Without Ownership: How Concessions Can Reform Electricity Distribution

The Alien Within the Image: How People Emotionally Engage with Generative AI Art

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025