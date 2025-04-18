NCW's Urgent Mission in Bengal: Addressing Displacement and Discrimination

A delegation from the National Commission for Women (NCW), spearheaded by chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar, recently toured a relief camp in Malda district, West Bengal, to assess the conditions faced by women displaced by the Murshidabad riots.

After witnessing the dire circumstances at Para Lalpur High School in Baishnabnagar, Rahatkar expressed her shock at the state's response to the ongoing crisis. Her visit, along with NCW member Archana Majumdar, was prompted by alarming reports of women being molested and forcibly driven from their homes amid protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act.

Majumdar harshly criticized the state government, questioning its commitment to protecting residents, and raised concerns about poor food and harassment allegations from camps. The NCW is set to form an inquiry committee to further investigate and ensure the rights and safety of women are upheld.

(With inputs from agencies.)