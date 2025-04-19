Tragic Collapse: Four Dead, Eight Still Trapped in Delhi Building Disaster

In a devastating incident in Delhi's Mustafabad area, a four-storey building collapse early Saturday morning claimed at least four lives and has left eight people still feared trapped under the rubble. The accident took place at approximately 3 am, as confirmed by Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Sandeep Lamba.

Authorities have managed to rescue 14 individuals, although tragically, four succumbed to their injuries. Operations are being led by teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and Delhi Police, who are actively engaged in search and rescue efforts to locate the remaining missing persons.

The Divisional Fire Officer, Rajendra Atwal, stated that emergency services were alerted at around 2:50 am to the house collapse, precipitating a swift response from NDRF and Delhi Fire Service teams. The tragedy follows a similar incident on April 11, where one person died and two were injured during a building collapse triggered by a dust storm near Madhu Vihar police station.

(With inputs from agencies.)