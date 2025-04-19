Left Menu

Murshidabad Unrest Sparks Controversy: Calls for National Probe Intensify

Following a National Commission for Women (NCW) visit to West Bengal's relief camps, BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul and NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar condemned the violence in Murshidabad. Amidst calls for a national investigation, state leaders and officials address the urgent need for justice and sensitivity during the ongoing unrest.

Updated: 19-04-2025 10:44 IST | Created: 19-04-2025 10:44 IST
BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The contentious atmosphere in Murshidabad has prompted heightened scrutiny following a visit by the National Commission for Women (NCW). BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul labeled the violence an 'eye-opener,' urging a national investigation to unveil the truth behind the chaos that followed the protests against the Waqf Amendment Act.

NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar arrived to assess the aftermath of the unrest, emphasizing the necessity of sensitivity in achieving justice for women affected by the conflict. During her visit, Rahatkar met with families in affected areas, including Malda, and pledged support for those traumatized by the incidents.

In a related development, Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose examined relief efforts in Malda, assuring proactive measures to address displaced families' grievances. The recent violence, which left three dead and many injured, has displaced numerous families, compelling them to seek shelter in relief camps or migrate to neighboring regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Rethinking Agriculture Support in Brazil for a Competitive, Inclusive, Green Sector

Why Family Law Holds the Key to Unlocking Women’s Full Economic Potential Worldwide

Efficiency Without Ownership: How Concessions Can Reform Electricity Distribution

The Alien Within the Image: How People Emotionally Engage with Generative AI Art

