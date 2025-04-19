In a significant move for Russia's economic future, the state development bank VEB has announced an investment of over 1.1 trillion roubles ($13.40 billion) to develop the Baimskaya copper mine located in Chukotka, in the country's far east. This initiative, expected to generate more than three trillion roubles in tax revenue, promises to create approximately 6,000 jobs.

Chukotka, a remote and mountainous region, is notably positioned above the Arctic Circle. The Baimskaya deposit's operations will see a 25% boost in Russia's copper production and a 4% increase in gold production, placing the nation in a stronger position within the global market.

Georgy Fotin, the general director of Baimskaya Management Company LLC, emphasized the project's significance, stating that it will not just construct a plant but develop a sophisticated industrial complex to enhance Russia's standing. This venture aligns with President Putin's strategy to focus on the Arctic's economic potential while also increasing trade through the Northern Sea Route due to Western sanctions.

