Mohali Court Approves Polygraph Tests in Lawrence Bishnoi Case

In a significant move in the Lawrence Bishnoi interview controversy, a Mohali court has given the green light for polygraph tests to be conducted on six police officers involved in the case. The officers, including an Assistant Sub-Inspector and five constables, were based at the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) in Mohali when the interviews with the jailed gangster were recorded.

The Punjab Police's Special Investigation Team (SIT), leading the inquiry, sought the court's permission for the polygraph examinations to get to the bottom of the incident. The court underscored that per Supreme Court guidelines, such tests must receive written consent from the individuals in question, which was duly provided by all six officers, paving the way for the court's approval.

The case caught public attention in September 2022 when two video interviews of Bishnoi, one filmed at the CIA office in Kharar, Mohali, and the other in Rajasthan, emerged. Aired by a television channel in March 2023, these interviews spurred widespread controversy and raised acute questions regarding possible procedural lapses within the police department.

The polygraph tests are hoped to shed light on how a camera, journalist, and questions could access Bishnoi, while in custody under stringent security. The ongoing investigation is crucial, especially amid suspicions of internal collusion within the police department. Experts believe that the results of the polygraph tests could crucially influence the direction of the investigation, which is already leading to evaluations of the Punjab Police's credibility.

In a related development earlier this year, the Punjab Government dismissed Deputy Superintendent of Police Gursher Singh Sandhu on January 2, for allegedly aiding the recording of Bishnoi's interview by a TV channel while he was in the CIA's custody in Kharar. The dismissal was executed under Article 311 of the Constitution, following a suspension that began on October 25, 2024, as highlighted by Secretary Gurkirat Karpal Singh from the Department of Home Affairs.

(With inputs from agencies.)