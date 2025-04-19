Madhya Pradesh's Push for Modernized Medical Infrastructure
Madhya Pradesh's government, under the leadership of Deputy CM Rajendra Shukla and CM Mohan Yadav, is focusing on enhancing health infrastructure. Strategies include opening more medical colleges and using PPP models to improve hospital management. The goal is to make the state a leader in healthcare.
Madhya Pradesh is taking decisive steps towards upgrading its healthcare infrastructure. During a meeting in Gwalior, Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla emphasized the need for modern facilities and announced plans for more medical colleges.
He stated that the objective is to achieve excellence by enhancing medical and infrastructure facilities, ensuring all new and existing colleges are equipped to modern standards.
The state's Chief Minister, Mohan Yadav, echoed these sentiments, underlining ambitious projects and strategies launched to propel Madhya Pradesh to the forefront of healthcare. These include using the PPP model to improve hospital management, which aims to create a supportive environment for growth in the sector.
(With inputs from agencies.)
