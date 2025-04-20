Congress Kicks Off 'Save Constitution' Campaign Amidst Political Tensions

In a strategic political maneuver, the Congress party announced the launch of a 'Save Constitution' campaign, set to run from April 25 to May 30 nationally. This campaign is designed to address what Congress claims is a misinformation drive by the BJP, particularly on the National Herald issue, as confirmed in a recent statement.

This initiative was sanctioned during a high-level meeting of Congress leadership, including general secretaries and state in-charges, under the guidance of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge in New Delhi. Post-meeting, Jairam Ramesh, general secretary of communications, revealed the series of 'Samvidhan Bachao' rallies beginning April 25, following the directive from the Ahmedabad AICC session.

Targeting widespread engagement, the campaign will scale from PCC and district levels to encompass 4,500 assembly segments, culminating in an extensive door-to-door outreach. The Congress accuses the BJP of weaponizing the Enforcement Directorate against them, asserting that the National Herald issue is born of political vendetta. Concurrent press conferences will be held to dismantle the alleged disinformation campaign.

(With inputs from agencies.)