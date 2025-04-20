Congress Kicks Off 'Save Constitution' Campaign Amidst Political Tensions
The Congress party is set to launch a nationwide 'Save Constitution' campaign from April 25 to May 30, aimed at addressing accusations of political vendetta by the BJP, especially regarding the National Herald issue. The campaign will include rallies and press conferences to counter alleged disinformation.
- Country:
- India
In a strategic political maneuver, the Congress party announced the launch of a 'Save Constitution' campaign, set to run from April 25 to May 30 nationally. This campaign is designed to address what Congress claims is a misinformation drive by the BJP, particularly on the National Herald issue, as confirmed in a recent statement.
This initiative was sanctioned during a high-level meeting of Congress leadership, including general secretaries and state in-charges, under the guidance of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge in New Delhi. Post-meeting, Jairam Ramesh, general secretary of communications, revealed the series of 'Samvidhan Bachao' rallies beginning April 25, following the directive from the Ahmedabad AICC session.
Targeting widespread engagement, the campaign will scale from PCC and district levels to encompass 4,500 assembly segments, culminating in an extensive door-to-door outreach. The Congress accuses the BJP of weaponizing the Enforcement Directorate against them, asserting that the National Herald issue is born of political vendetta. Concurrent press conferences will be held to dismantle the alleged disinformation campaign.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Kerala Minister Accuses BJP of Creating Communal Tension Over Land Disputes
West Bengal Court Orders Peaceful Ram Navami Rallies Amid Political Tensions
Kerala's Electoral Dynamics: BJP Faces Challenges Amidst LDF's Optimism
Political Tensions Rise in Kerala: BJP Leader Calls for CM's Resignation Amid Allegations
Fee Frenzy: AAP's Allegations Against BJP in Delhi