Severe Weather Paralyzes National Highway 44 in Jammu and Kashmir

Heavy rains and powerful winds have led to the blockage of National Highway 44 in the Ramban area of Udhampur district, Jammu and Kashmir, on Sunday. The inclement weather, which lashed the region on Saturday night, resulted in significant traffic disruptions along this vital transport link.

The adverse weather conditions closely followed a previous episode on April 17, which saw strong winds and heavy rainfall causing extensive damage across Jammu and Udhampur. This earlier weather event resulted in structural damage, uprooted trees, and interruptions in road connectivity and power supply, posing challenges to residents and authorities alike.

In Udhampur, numerous trees were uprooted, severely hampering traffic flow and leading to roadblocks in several areas. The district also faced power outages. In Jammu, fierce winds led to a portion of the Civil Secretariat's boundary wall collapsing, further complicating efforts to maintain normalcy. Several parked vehicles were damaged by debris.

A JCB machine was deployed to clear rubble and restore access, as former Sarpanch Parshottam Gupta verified significant damage in his constituency. Gupta noted the appearance of strong winds after a gap of four to five years, indicating a severe weather episode.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued warnings ahead of the anticipated severe weather from April 18 to 20, driven by an active western disturbance. The forecast predicted heavy rain, thunderstorms, hailstorms, and gusty winds, prompting precautionary measures to ensure public safety.

