Thirst in the Heat: Dhangaon’s Unyielding Water Crisis

Tucked away in Maharashtra's Nandurbar district, Dhangaon village, predominantly inhabited by tribal communities, battles an acute water crisis as scorching summer temperatures blanket the region. Villagers, primarily women, undertake arduous journeys spanning several kilometers to access water from the Narmada River, highlighting the crucial shortcomings in basic amenities.

Vir Singh Pawara, the village sarpanch, expressed residents' frustration over the state administration's inaction despite repeated calls for intervention. "Despite being the village head, my complaints to the authorities have been met with silence. We desperately need clean drinking water," Pawara conveyed to ANI.

The ordeal extends beyond mere access; the scarcity affects daily chores like bathing and cooking, with many waking as early as 4 am to obtain a few precious liters. "The fortunate ones, who secure water, fill multiple containers; latecomers face empty taps," shared resident Dildar Pawara.

Another villager spotlighted the broader neglect of over 200 nearby villages, left out of governmental aid schemes. She lamented, "Our hearts pound harder walking the rocky paths under the blistering sun to fetch water."

As temperatures soar past 40 degrees Celsius, the pressing need for responsive government action to tackle this crisis becomes ever more pronounced.

(With inputs from agencies.)