Devastating Landslides and Hailstorms Hit Jammu and Kashmir, Disrupting Lives

A severe landslide struck the Shan Palace area in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district, trapping several vehicles and locals. The incident follows heavy rain and hailstorms that led to casualties and property damage. Relief efforts are underway as authorities work to clear blocked roads and assist affected families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-04-2025 15:48 IST | Created: 20-04-2025 15:48 IST
Vehicles stuck in Ramban due to landslide (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Amid relentless heavy rain, a catastrophic landslide struck the Shan Palace area in Ramban district, Jammu and Kashmir. Several vehicles and locals were feared trapped beneath the debris. Police, alongside hotel staff, promptly reached the site, managing to rescue some of those trapped under heaps of mud, stones, and debris.

Footage from the landslide location depicted numerous vehicles buried under rubble, with storefronts and a restaurant entrance left damaged as well. Residents could be seen perched on rooftops, surveying the extensive devastation, though official figures regarding those trapped or deceased are still pending.

Earlier, Udhampur witnessed severe hailstorms and landslides, compounding the damage. Union Minister and local MP Jitendra Singh confirmed three fatalities and substantial property damage. With the National Highway 44 still obstructed in Ramban, Singh is coordinating with the Deputy Commissioner to ensure relief reaches those affected.

"Heavy hailstorms and landslides throughout the night have resulted in three casualties and property losses," Singh reported, emphasizing ongoing relief efforts. Despite the severe conditions, he urged residents to remain calm amidst these natural calamities.

In the aftermath of Saturday night's downpour in Udhampur, additional traffic disruptions occurred on NH-44. Meanwhile, in Jammu, robust winds led to the collapse of part of the Civil Secretariat's boundary wall, damaging several vehicles. Cleanup operations are ongoing, with machinery deployed to clear the debris and restore access.

(With inputs from agencies.)

