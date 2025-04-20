JSW Energy's Ambitious Rs 16,000 Crore Investment in West Bengal

JSW Energy is making its largest greenfield investment in West Bengal with a Rs 16,000 crore ultra-supercritical thermal power plant at Salboni. This ambitious 1,600-MW project is poised to be the most competitive in terms of capital cost per megawatt among recent power ventures.

This significant foray into eastern India follows JSW's existing cement grinding facility at the Salboni site. Furthermore, the company plans additional investments, such as a 900–1,000 MW pumped storage project in Purulia, as part of a 40 GWh storage capacity plan.

The project signifies not only a strategic move to tap into West Bengal's untapped opportunities but also aims to address the state's growing power needs projected to double by 2035. Construction will generate significant employment, further boosting the local economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)