Left Menu

JSW Energy's Ambitious Rs 16,000 Crore Investment in West Bengal

JSW Energy is set to invest Rs 16,000 crore in West Bengal, marking its largest greenfield power project with a 1,600-MW ultra-supercritical thermal unit at Salboni. The company plans additional ventures, including a pumped storage project. The project aims to meet growing energy demands as West Bengal industrializes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 20-04-2025 16:06 IST | Created: 20-04-2025 16:06 IST
JSW Energy's Ambitious Rs 16,000 Crore Investment in West Bengal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

JSW Energy is making its largest greenfield investment in West Bengal with a Rs 16,000 crore ultra-supercritical thermal power plant at Salboni. This ambitious 1,600-MW project is poised to be the most competitive in terms of capital cost per megawatt among recent power ventures.

This significant foray into eastern India follows JSW's existing cement grinding facility at the Salboni site. Furthermore, the company plans additional investments, such as a 900–1,000 MW pumped storage project in Purulia, as part of a 40 GWh storage capacity plan.

The project signifies not only a strategic move to tap into West Bengal's untapped opportunities but also aims to address the state's growing power needs projected to double by 2035. Construction will generate significant employment, further boosting the local economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deportation Drama: Venezuelans Face Uncertain Fate.

Deportation Drama: Venezuelans Face Uncertain Fate.

 Global
2
Federal Court Ruling Challenges Trump Administration on Mass Worker Firings

Federal Court Ruling Challenges Trump Administration on Mass Worker Firings

 Global
3
Federal Judge Challenges Trump Passport Policy

Federal Judge Challenges Trump Passport Policy

 Global
4
Racing to the Future: Humanoid Robots Compete in Beijing Marathon

Racing to the Future: Humanoid Robots Compete in Beijing Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Smarter: How Energy Codes Can Shape a Low-Carbon Future, If Enforced

Reimagining Coal Mine Closures: World Bank's Roadmap for a Just and Sustainable Future

Why Mongolian Men Die Younger: A Roadmap to Bridge the Gender Life Expectancy Divide

How Business Associations Shape West Africa’s Informal Sector And Who Gets Left Out

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025