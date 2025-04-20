JSW Energy: Powering Ahead with Vision 3.0
JSW Energy is preparing to unveil Vision 3.0, aiming for a higher capacity target and increased investment in renewable energy by 2030. Despite interest in B2C activities, their current focus remains on B2B power generation. The company plans to manufacture key components and explore nuclear power opportunities.
- Country:
- India
JSW Energy announced plans to launch Vision 3.0 in the next few months, revising its target to exceed the 20 GW capacity and 40 GWh storage outlined in Vision 2.0, amid favorable market conditions.
The new strategy will involve heightened investments compared to the Rs 1.15 lakh crore already committed, emphasizing renewables over the traditional thermal power basis, according to official statements.
JSW's current operational capacity is 12.2 GW, split between renewable and thermal sources, with plans to increase its green energy portfolio to make up two-thirds of total generation by 2026, supported by strategic manufacturing improvements and potential investments in nuclear energy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Taiwan's Trade Strategy Amid U.S. Tariffs: A Focus on Investment and Cooperation
Juspay's Global Expansion Bolstered by $60 Million Investment
Novo Nordisk's $1.09 Billion Investment Boosts Brazil's Pharma Scene
RMZ Drives Rugby Revolution in India with Delhi Redz Investment
Ghana Seeks Increased Investment to Strengthen LPG Market and Regional Fuel Security