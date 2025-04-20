Yogi Adityanath Accelerates Infrastructure & Relief Efforts in Uttar Pradesh

On Sunday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inspected the site of a public meeting in preparation for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit to Kanpur. During his visit to Chandrashekhar Agriculture University, he convened with public representatives and officials to ensure the readiness of the venue.

Earlier, CM Adityanath took a metro ride from Nayaganj to Rawatpur in Kanpur before traveling to Gorakhpur, where he reviewed the Herbert Bandha four-lane road project. He highlighted the project's potential to ease transportation and alleviate traffic congestion, focusing on infrastructure advancement.

Adityanath also greenlighted development projects valued at over Rs 700 crores to boost Gorakhpur's infrastructure. These initiatives include road widening and strengthening, new four-lane roads, and an overbridge. In light of recent hailstorms, he urged district officers to expedite relief work, assess crop damage, and prioritize drainage solutions in waterlogged areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)