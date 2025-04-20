Yogi Adityanath Accelerates Infrastructure & Relief Efforts in Uttar Pradesh
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath geared up for PM Modi's Kanpur visit, inspecting public meeting venues and approving Rs 700 crore development initiatives in Gorakhpur. Adityanath emphasized infrastructure improvements and prompt relief actions for hailstorm-affected districts, underscoring his commitment to enhancing transportation and mitigating disaster impacts.
- Country:
- India
On Sunday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inspected the site of a public meeting in preparation for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit to Kanpur. During his visit to Chandrashekhar Agriculture University, he convened with public representatives and officials to ensure the readiness of the venue.
Earlier, CM Adityanath took a metro ride from Nayaganj to Rawatpur in Kanpur before traveling to Gorakhpur, where he reviewed the Herbert Bandha four-lane road project. He highlighted the project's potential to ease transportation and alleviate traffic congestion, focusing on infrastructure advancement.
Adityanath also greenlighted development projects valued at over Rs 700 crores to boost Gorakhpur's infrastructure. These initiatives include road widening and strengthening, new four-lane roads, and an overbridge. In light of recent hailstorms, he urged district officers to expedite relief work, assess crop damage, and prioritize drainage solutions in waterlogged areas.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Unveils Development Projects in Shalimar Bagh
PM Modi Unveils Multi-Crore Development Projects in Varanasi, Strengthens Infrastructure
Himachal Pradesh CM Launches Massive Development Projects in Pangi Valley
Modi Criticizes Congress for 'Appeasement Politics' While Unveiling Development Projects in Haryana
PM Modi to Launch Rs 3884 Crore Development Projects in Varanasi