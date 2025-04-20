Left Menu

Yogi Adityanath Accelerates Infrastructure & Relief Efforts in Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath geared up for PM Modi's Kanpur visit, inspecting public meeting venues and approving Rs 700 crore development initiatives in Gorakhpur. Adityanath emphasized infrastructure improvements and prompt relief actions for hailstorm-affected districts, underscoring his commitment to enhancing transportation and mitigating disaster impacts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-04-2025 18:44 IST | Created: 20-04-2025 18:44 IST
Yogi Adityanath Accelerates Infrastructure & Relief Efforts in Uttar Pradesh
Uttar Pradesh Chief Miister Yogi Adityanath (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Sunday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inspected the site of a public meeting in preparation for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit to Kanpur. During his visit to Chandrashekhar Agriculture University, he convened with public representatives and officials to ensure the readiness of the venue.

Earlier, CM Adityanath took a metro ride from Nayaganj to Rawatpur in Kanpur before traveling to Gorakhpur, where he reviewed the Herbert Bandha four-lane road project. He highlighted the project's potential to ease transportation and alleviate traffic congestion, focusing on infrastructure advancement.

Adityanath also greenlighted development projects valued at over Rs 700 crores to boost Gorakhpur's infrastructure. These initiatives include road widening and strengthening, new four-lane roads, and an overbridge. In light of recent hailstorms, he urged district officers to expedite relief work, assess crop damage, and prioritize drainage solutions in waterlogged areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deportation Drama: Venezuelans Face Uncertain Fate.

Deportation Drama: Venezuelans Face Uncertain Fate.

 Global
2
Federal Court Ruling Challenges Trump Administration on Mass Worker Firings

Federal Court Ruling Challenges Trump Administration on Mass Worker Firings

 Global
3
Federal Judge Challenges Trump Passport Policy

Federal Judge Challenges Trump Passport Policy

 Global
4
Racing to the Future: Humanoid Robots Compete in Beijing Marathon

Racing to the Future: Humanoid Robots Compete in Beijing Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Smarter: How Energy Codes Can Shape a Low-Carbon Future, If Enforced

Reimagining Coal Mine Closures: World Bank's Roadmap for a Just and Sustainable Future

Why Mongolian Men Die Younger: A Roadmap to Bridge the Gender Life Expectancy Divide

How Business Associations Shape West Africa’s Informal Sector And Who Gets Left Out

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025