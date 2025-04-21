ICA Foundation’s Aerial Photography Collection Joins UNESCO Memory of the World

In a significant recognition of Mexico’s cultural and scientific legacy, the Ingenieros Civiles Asociados (ICA) Foundation’s Aerial Photography Series has been officially inscribed into UNESCO’s prestigious Memory of the World Register. The announcement was made during the 221st session of UNESCO’s Executive Board held at its headquarters in Paris, France, on April 18, 2025.

The collection, nominated by the Mexican State, was among 74 new documentary heritage items added to the international registry, which now comprises 570 entries from 134 countries. The ICA Foundation’s contribution was highlighted for its extraordinary value in documenting Mexico’s transformation over six decades and its relevance to global conversations on climate change, biodiversity, urban development, and collective memory.

A Landmark Archive: Aerial Chronicles from 1932 to 1994

The ICA Foundation’s Aerial Photography Series includes tens of thousands of high-resolution photographs taken between 1932 and 1994, covering approximately 70% of Mexican territory. These aerial images—both oblique and vertical—offer a unique scientific, cultural, and visual record of the country’s changing landscape, ecosystems, urban sprawl, and infrastructure development over time.

The archive also includes photomechanical reductions and composite image sets, created through advanced cartographic techniques of the era. These images not only serve engineers, geographers, and urban planners, but also provide anthropologists, climate scientists, and historians with invaluable material for cross-disciplinary research.

According to Fundación ICA, the series is “an integral project in itself,” capturing the tension between natural forms and urban expansion while acting as a visual trigger for shared responsibility in facing the challenges of climate change, biodiversity loss, and the erosion of cultural identity.

A Heritage of Science, Society, and Memory

This inclusion marks a proud moment for Mexican documentary heritage and comes eight years after Mexico's last inscription in the Memory of the World Register: “The archives of negatives, publications and documents of Manuel Álvarez Bravo” in 2017. The country now has 15 collections in the international register, including joint entries like “The work of Fray Bernardino de Sahagún” (with Spain and Italy) and “Colonial American Music” (with Bolivia, Colombia, and Peru).

UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay emphasized the significance of this effort, stating, “Documentary heritage is an essential yet fragile element of the Memory of the World. This is why UNESCO invests in its safeguarding—whether it is the libraries of Chinguetti in Mauritania or the archives of Amadou Hampâté Bâ in Côte d’Ivoire.”

The 2025 entries also feature collections addressing the contributions of women to history, the memory of slavery, scientific advancements, and key milestones in international cooperation, underscoring the program’s broad commitment to global inclusivity.

Preserving Fragile Legacies

Despite its value, documentary heritage remains one of the most threatened forms of cultural legacy. Archives like the ICA Foundation’s collection are at risk from natural disasters like floods and fires, media degradation, and the rapid pace of technological obsolescence, particularly concerning digital formats.

UNESCO in Mexico has reiterated the need for stronger collective efforts to preserve and digitize the documentary heritage stored in libraries, archives, memory institutions, and community centers. This includes greater financial investment, technical innovation, and policy support to ensure that irreplaceable records like those of the ICA Foundation are protected and made accessible to future generations.

ICA Foundation: Women Leading the Way

In a notable highlight, the inspection and management of the aerial photography archive has seen significant leadership by women professionals at Fundación ICA. Their work underscores the important role women continue to play in scientific preservation, historical documentation, and cultural advocacy in Mexico and beyond.

Looking Forward

The inscription of the ICA Foundation’s Aerial Photography Series into the Memory of the World Register serves not only as a recognition of Mexico’s rich scientific and visual heritage but also as a call to action. It challenges society to see archives not as dusty repositories of the past, but as active tools for understanding, planning, and protecting the future.

As digital transformation continues to redefine how humanity remembers, UNESCO’s Memory of the World Programme stands as a vital platform for safeguarding the shared narratives that shape our world.

For more on UNESCO’s Memory of the World Programme and the ICA Foundation’s aerial archive, visit UNESCO.org.