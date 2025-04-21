Left Menu

Delhi High Court to Rehear 52 Cases Amid Controversy Over Justice Varma's Transfer

The Delhi High Court will rehear 52 cases previously overseen by Justices Varma and Shankar after no orders were recorded. Justice Varma's recent transfer to Allahabad High Court, amidst allegations involving semi-burnt cash sacks discovered at his residence, prompts further scrutiny as the Supreme Court investigates.

Updated: 21-04-2025 13:08 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 13:08 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has announced it will rehear 52 pending cases that had been assigned to the Division Bench of Justice Yashwant Varma and Justice Harish Vaidyanathan Shankar. This decision follows after no orders were recorded in these cases, necessitating a fresh review by the court's roster bench.

The transfer of Justice Yashwant Varma from the Delhi High Court to Allahabad High Court has sparked controversy, particularly following an investigation into claims of semi-burnt sacks of cash being found at his home. Notably, Varma's transfer and subsequent swearing-in, conducted privately, have raised additional questions.

The case involving Justice Varma further escalates after reports of a significant cash discovery at his residence during a fire on March 14. Despite an inquiry and report by the Supreme Court, the findings remain confidential. In response, the Supreme Court convened a three-judge panel to further investigate the matter.

