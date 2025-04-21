Mysterious Death of Former Karnataka DGP: Investigation Underway

The cremation ceremony for the late Om Prakash, former Karnataka Director General of Police, is set to take place at Wilson Garden, officials have confirmed. The officer's body has been handed over to his son to perform the final rites, following its display for public viewing in HSR Layout, Bengaluru.

The former DGP and Inspector General of Police (IGP) was found dead on Sunday at his residence in the HSR Layout area of Bengaluru. Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara expressed regret over the incident, calling it "unfortunate," and confirmed that a formal investigation is being conducted.

Preliminary reports suggest that Om Prakash's wife is suspected of involvement in his murder. "An investigation is ongoing, and conclusions will be drawn only after its report," stated Parameshwara. He also recalled Prakash's commendable service as DGP when he was the Home Minister in 2015. Bengaluru police have stated that an FIR will be registered following a complaint lodged by Prakash's son, and while no motive has been identified, lines of inquiry suggest potential internal conflicts.

(With inputs from agencies.)