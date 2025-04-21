Left Menu

Mysterious Death of Former Karnataka DGP: Investigation Underway

The cremation of former Karnataka DGP Om Prakash will occur in Wilson Garden, Bengaluru. The discovery of his death at his residence has spurred an investigation, with his wife as the primary suspect. Police are yet to ascertain the motive as an FIR is expected based on a family complaint.

Bengaluru Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) South East Sarah Fathima (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
The cremation ceremony for the late Om Prakash, former Karnataka Director General of Police, is set to take place at Wilson Garden, officials have confirmed. The officer's body has been handed over to his son to perform the final rites, following its display for public viewing in HSR Layout, Bengaluru.

The former DGP and Inspector General of Police (IGP) was found dead on Sunday at his residence in the HSR Layout area of Bengaluru. Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara expressed regret over the incident, calling it "unfortunate," and confirmed that a formal investigation is being conducted.

Preliminary reports suggest that Om Prakash's wife is suspected of involvement in his murder. "An investigation is ongoing, and conclusions will be drawn only after its report," stated Parameshwara. He also recalled Prakash's commendable service as DGP when he was the Home Minister in 2015. Bengaluru police have stated that an FIR will be registered following a complaint lodged by Prakash's son, and while no motive has been identified, lines of inquiry suggest potential internal conflicts.

